Ashfield Fire Station shares 'horrific' images of injuries sustained after putting feet on car dashboard

Staff at Ashfield Fire station have shared 'horrific' images of a mother's injuries after a RTC.
The pictures were shared in a bid to warn others not to put their feet on a car's dashboard while travelling.
Audra suffered broken legs, ankles, hips and nose after the accident, when the car she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle.
The impact caused the airbag on Audra's side to deploy, causing the extensive injuries.
A statement on Ashfield Fire Station's social media said: "Airbags deploy between 100mph and 220mph so can have a devastating effect on drivers and passengers if not wearing a seatbelt or travelling with your feet on the dashboard.
"Please don’t travel with your feet on the dashboard."