Huthwaite dance academy set to perform 'first show since lockdown' in Mansfield this weekend

Step Up, a dance school in Huthwaite, moved to the former Huthwaite Leisure Centre, on New Street back in June.

The dance school is set to perform their first show since lockdown at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Sunday, September 25, at 5pm.

Tiffannie Mckenzie, the 30-year-old school principal, said: “This is our first show since lockdown and the children are so excited to be resuming back to normality.

The Step Up dance team - all ready for their 'comeback' show.

“However for some children, it is their very first time being in a show and on stage.

“As you can imagine, it is so magical for them and their families.

“I cannot wait to share their journey and be a part of their experience.

“We’ve got all ages and abilities involved, from two-18 and from children that attend once a week, to our elite competitors that train everyday.

“We are a team and always come together as one – if one wins, then we all win.

“There will be so many precious moments over the show, from parents to teachers.

“It really is magic and I am very proud of everyone involved.

“It will be great for our performers to showcase their work.”

Tiffannie said the show is called the ‘comeback’ because it marks the return of live performances for the dance school.

She said: “I truly believe, the comeback is always stronger than the setback and we are living proof of it.

“I want to wish everyone who is involved in the show, the best of luck. I love you all very much, now go and show your family and friends how hard you’ve worked.”

One 12-year-old student said the team had fun rehearsing and she is excited for her first ever solo performance.

And a five-year-old dancer said: “I’m so excited to do the show and surprise everyone with my routines, but I’m a little bit nervous too.”