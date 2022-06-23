Dance academy steps up to new premises in Huthwaite

Step Up, which boasts hundreds of pupils from across the district, has moved to the former Huthwaite Leisure Centre, on New Street.

It opened its doors for a sneak peak for pupils, ahead of an open day on Saturday, from 4.30pm.

The academy, which bought the centre following its closure six years ago, is run by Tiffannie McKenzie and her team, and is relocating from Crastor Street, Sutton.

Tiffannie with her staff and students at the new academy.

She said: “This has been months of hard work by friends and family, I couldn’t have done it without them.

“We have renovated our new building from top to bottom – new dancefloors, new studios, a new sewing workshop and much more.

“I’ve dreamed of this since I started dancing at the age of seven and can’t believe that it is finally happening.

“Our children deserve the best and that’s what we will be giving them.”

Following a preview for pupils, Step Up is holding an open day on Saturday, June 25, from 4.30pm, where current members and anyone who interested in joining can go and have a look at the facilities.

Tiffannie said: “Our amazing energetic pupils and their parents love it. Why not pop up this Saturday and see for yourself?”

One person impressed is Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, who hailed the academy after an early look at the transformed venue.

He said: “I’m so pleased this is back to being a proper community place. They’ve breathed life into a historic building.