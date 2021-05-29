In addition to this, my husband and I have set up our own wealth management business too (Northferry Wealth Management) so it’s pretty hectic.

As many of you are aware, Alyssia has been riding since the age of 4 and had her first pony at the age of 6. During that time we’ve absolutely loved being part of The Pony Club at both Wentworth and Scunthorpe branches.

Unfortunately this year Alyssia no longer wants to join pony club, and I don’t mind saying I’m pretty gutted. I guess she’s starting to grow up and despite pony club catering for older children she just wants to focus on jumping and competing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alyssia enjoys her riding lesson.

To make sure she’s still doing a variety of lessons we decided to take her to my old livery yard and stomping ground (pre babies and in my old singledom days) at local Cove Farm Equestrian Centre.

It’s really changed since I liveried there and I’d seen photos of their new show cross arena on social media and knew Alyssia would love it.

However, I wasn’t quite prepared for it being so amazing. Not only does it have a vast array of superb cross country jumps including water, bushes, houses, logs, ditches (known as ‘coffins’) it also has a superb water training area and steps to jump onto and from. It’s simply a cross country course contained in an arena, with a fab surface to ride on.

I’ve known Becky and her lovely family for years. In fact, her mum helped me regain confidence with my first horse. I blame her for keeping me into horses.

I took my horse there years ago to sell after buying a young horse from a dealer that wasn’t really suited to my ability. Roly, the horse I took to Cove Farm, was a swap from the dealer (she wouldn’t refund my money) but I’d already lost my confidence. The family sneakily got me back riding again (that’s another story for another day). In the end I totally loved riding little horse Roly and I will always be grateful for that.

Now we are all much older and Becky has taken over running the yard offering full, part and DIY livery. In addition she also trains her clients in cross country, showjumping, flat and pole work lessons and holds a variety of clinics for pony club and local riding clubs.

Alyssia hasn’t jumped since last season and really Mara wasn’t jump fit but Becky tailored her lesson to suit them both.

She absolutely loved her lesson. I think she would have stayed all day, if she could. She can’t wait to go again and has already pestered me to book in again and jump higher. She wants to jump everything on the course!

I’m definitely planning on bringing my baby, Sully, for his first water training session here later this year. I highly recommend it. Her lessons are £30 for 45 minutes or you can hire the arena.

Becky has around 40 years experience in the saddle. I’ve seen her out competing years ago along with her lovely sister, Kelly, and these girls really know what they are doing.

If you’re interested then please go to Becky’s Facebook page Cove Farm Equestrian to book. You will not be disappointed.

In the meantime if you’d like to see a video of Alyssia jumping head over to my Facebook page ‘In The Saddle - Anita Marsh’ where you can see more photos of her in action.