Warning issued to Mansfield and Ashfield residents after WhatsApp scam texts

WhatsApp users have reported that they have been receiving ‘convincing and plausible’ text messages from an unknown phone number pretending to be the person’s son or daughter.

The messages claim that they have lost their phone, and are using a temporary sim card to contact their parent.

The texts then continue by saying that they have an urgent bill to pay, but that they are unable to access their internet banking app to do so, and requesting that the transfer is made on their behalf.

Sources say the messages are 'convincing'

Sharon May, Trading Standards officer for Nottinghamshire said: “We have received reports regarding a scam message that appears to come from your son or daughter via WhatsApp.

"The message asks for an urgent transfer of money because the person’s phone is broken.

"The message is very convincing and plausible.“If you receive a message like this, Trading Standards suggests speaking with your relative in person or over the telephone on their usual phone number to verify the story.

"We also advise that you don’t reply to the scam text message.”For consumer advice, please call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.The public is also encouraged to join Friends Against Scams, a National Trading Standards initiative that protects and prevents people from becoming scam victims by empowering them to take a stand against scams.

