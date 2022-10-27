What a stunner! Step inside transformed £795,000 dormer bungalow in Mansfield
Talk about a transformation! Here is a classic example of a once-modest property in Mansfield that has been turned into a marvellous, modern masterpiece.
Originally built in 1959, the four-bedroom home on Lichfield Lane was bought by the current owners ten years ago. They have turned into a detached dormer bungalow so spacious and stunning that it is now on the market for £795,000 with estate agents Bairstow Eves.
The quality of the structure is superb and high-spec throughout. It exudes class in every room.
Touches of luxury include underfloor heating in all the living areas and bathrooms, a huge reception hall with an apex window, and a master bedroom with a balcony overlooking the back garden, which contains a summer house.
As well as the reception hall, the ground floor comprises an entrance porch, lounge, dining room, kitchen, sitting room, utility room, two WCs, three double bedrooms and a shower room.
To the first floor is a landing, study area and the open-plan master suite, consisting of bedroom, en suite, dressing area and that balcony.
Outside, there is a large driveway, garage, car port, hard standing for a caravan and extensive, landscaped gardens with the added bonus of the summer house.
Feel free to flick through our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.