Immaculate home in Shirebrook should give you the taste for modern living

The modern, semi-detached property stands on a larger-than-average plot at Kernel Way, and is enticingly priced at £210,000 by estate agents Yopa.

As well as the three bedrooms, one of which has its own en suite, there is a contemporary dining kitchen, a lounge, hallway, downstairs toilet and family bathroom.

The exterior not only features a delightful garden with patio area and lawn but also a summerhouse that could easily be converted into a home office.

What’s more, there is parking space for two cars, a useful shed for storage, and fence and brick boundaries with well-stocked flower and shrub borders.

If that’s given you the taste for modern living in Shirebrook, then check out our photo gallery. Then visit the Zoopla website here for more information and give Yopa a call to arrange a viewing.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Has Christmas come early? Has Christmas come early for the new owners of this Shirebrook property? The tree is already up in the light and airy lounge, which can be accessed via the entrance hallway. Two windows include a large uPVC double-glazed bay, while the floor is carpeted and there is an under-stairs storage cupboard too. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Relax in comfort The charming lounge from a different angle. Relax in comfort in front of the TV Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Contemporary kitchen You cannot fail to be impressed by this spacious, contemporary dining kitchen, which boasts a range of high gloss wall and base units with matching drawers, roll-edge worktop and sink and drainer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Stylish dining area A second view of the kitchen shows the stylish dining area. The room also features integrated appliances, including a four-burner gas hob, oven and extractor, dishwasher and space and plumbing for a washing machine and large fridge freezer. French doors lead out to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales