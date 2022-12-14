Family favourite in Kimberley with 'socialising garden' has so much going for it

Some houses have so much going for them, they are impossible to ignore. Step forward this seasoned family favourite in Kimberley.

The superb, four-bedroom detached property at Swingate has been a much-loved home for many reasons. Extended to the front, it is stylishly presented inside, while the garden has been adapted for summer socialising, coming complete with bar, dining table, water feature and a covered pergola with space for a hot tub.

Beautiful countryside is on the doorstep, but schools, shops and transport links are also just a short walk away and Eastwood is just a ten-minute drive down the road.

Now the house is ready to welcome new owners because it is on the market with Kimberley estate agents Watsons, who are inviting offers of more than £400,000.

The most striking room in the house is the stunning lounge, which features a fantastic fireplace. But those who work from home will also appreciate the separate reception room, which is currently being used as a study.

A boot room houses utilities, including a downstairs toilet, while an open-plan dining kitchen runs across the rear of the property and leads to the generously-sized and west-facing garden.

Upstairs does not disappoint, with the main bedroom boasting en suite facilities, and the other three being well proportioned. The family bathroom is a bit of a showstopper, with a four-piece suite including a free-standing bath tub.

A place called home No wonder this is a place they call home. The striking lounge is the perfect room to start our photo tour of the Swingate property. Features include a solid wood entrance door, exposed wooden flooring, stairs to the first floor, ceiling spotlights and four radiator.

Space and comfort The large lounge from a different angle. Not only does it offer plenty of space, it also oozes comfort.

Stunning fireplace The most eyecatching feature of the lounge is the stunning inglenook fireplace, encasing a multi-fuel stove and brick-built chimney breast. Ideal to snuggle up to on those chilly winter evenings we are experiencing at the moment.

Get yourself warm! Here is a close-up of the feature fireplace in the lounge. Makes you feel warmer just looking at it, doesn't it?