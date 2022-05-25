Poetry fans flock to Mansfield for sell-out event as part of county-wide festival

Richard C. Bower performing at the Toffee Hut.

The sold-out event took place at the Toffee Hut, in Regent Street, for one of Nottingham Poetry Festival's closing performances.

An Evening with Richard C. Bower, which took place on May 15, saw residents fill the intimate venue and enjoy an evening of poetry with the official poet for Mansfield Town.

Months in the making, members of Mansfield-based writing group 'Meeting of Minds' met weekly to work on their material and rehearse for the recital.

Richard said: “The event was a resounding success - it was a major coup to get the Nottingham Poetry Festival to Mansfield, and also a great opportunity to showcase local writers.”A first for the town, it was one of many creative and community focused evenings hosted by the Toffee Hut team.