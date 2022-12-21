Help is on hand for babies at Langwith's Rhubarb Farm amid rising cost of living pressures

Rhubarb Farm, on Hardwick Street, Langwith, provides training and volunteering opportunities to 90 volunteers from the area.

The environmental social enterprise charity offers work placement, training and volunteering opportunities for people with long-term issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It supports various members of society, including people with mental and physical health issues, ex offenders, those suffering from dementia and recovering drug and alcohol misusers.

Baby items available.

The charity, with the help of first-time grandmother Janet Sofield from Creswell, has launched Rhu-Baby, a project hoping to alleviate some of the financial pressures facing families and caregivers with babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janet said: “In the last 12 months, I have become a proud grandparent. However, It has also come as a stark reminder of the amount of items a baby needs and the expense involved.

“A baby rarely tends to ‘wear things out’ but more likely to outgrow, so the idea evolved to re-purpose these items to help others, especially at the moment with the ever-rising cost of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mixture of new and pre-loved items.

“With this in mind, I approached Rhubarb Farm with my idea and Rhu-Baby was born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rhu-Baby gives parents access to good quality – new and pre-loved – baby products including clothes, nappies, equipment etc. All in one place.

“We don't put a price on an item, we just ask for a donation – this way it makes Rhu-Baby affordable for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I am so grateful to them for agreeing to it, they do a fantastic job of supporting the local community and hopefully Rhu-Baby will compliment their hard work.”

Ben Sofield, Janet’s 28-year-old son, a training officer at the charity, became a first time father last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben said he was very proud of the project and how it was helping the community during a challenging time for all.

He said: “As a father, I know how costly items can be and a project like this is so helpful and vital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project has last-minute opening times ahead of Christmas, with stock available to browse and collect between 10am and 3pm on Thursday, December 22.