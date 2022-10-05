Rhubarb Farm, based on Hardwick Street, Langwith, has been raising awareness of mental health struggles by shining a light on suicide prevention awareness.

The environmental social enterprise charity offers work placement, training and volunteering opportunities for people with long-term issues.

It supports various members of society, including people with mental and physical health issues, ex offenders, those suffering from dementia and recovering drug and alcohol misusers.

Ben Sofield has been raising awareness for suicide prevention at Rhubarb Farm.

Ben Sofield, a 27 year-old training assistant from Creswell, said he has had his own mental health struggles over the years.

In his new role with the charity, Ben said he dressed as a bee to raise awareness of mental health, by speaking with staff and volunteers about suicide awareness and the importance of breaking the stigma.

Ben said his bee costume features on his gardening blog, The Cheesy Botanist, which he set up as a way to deal with his mental health during lockdown, sharing gardening tips with a growing following.

Ben, who has more than 1,000 followers on his horticultural blog, said his experience with mental health struggles and addiction, led him to apply to volunteer at the farm where he now works as a full-time employee.

Ben said: “When our events organiser, Joanne O’Connor, mentioned that she wanted to do something about suicide prevention – I leapt at the chance.

“As it is something I have struggled with and I wanted to give others the advice and support they need to overcome these struggles.

“For example, I now have a beautiful wife, Ellie, and we have Sonny together – our son who turns one this year.

“This would not have been possible if I had not worked through my issues.

“I want to ensure that people can become the best version of themselves.”

Anita Ollerenshaw, manager of Rhubarb Farm, said Ben is leading a Point of View project, which is aimed at getting young people – aged 16 to 24 – volunteering on the farm and engaging with creative arts.