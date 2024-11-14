Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Known to many locals as ‘The Leaning Man’, this sculpture by David Annand, created in 2007, is located at the foot of Church Street and has become a familiar character of Mansfield. But did you know how it came to be?

Scottish sculptor David Annand, behind the design and creation, stated that the piece is officially titled 'Amphitheatre'.

Over the years, the statue has been decorated with various scarves (including Mansfield Town FC) and even face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

It has witnessed many social changes in its seventeen years, including an evolving town centre, new shops, a global pandemic, and shifts in governance at both local and national levels.

The leaning man statue on Church Street, unveiled in 2007.

Yet, throughout this time, it has remained a steadfast part of the town.

But what is the meaning behind its thought-provoking design?

Upon its unveiling, Mr Annand stated that the “infrastructure” symbolises the town's regeneration in Mansfield during the 2000s, which included various art projects.

The sculptor noted that the design represents a council officer struggling to keep up with the deteriorating infrastructure and the installation, located on Church Street, features quotes from a poem titled ‘Amphitheatre’ by local poet Kevin Fegan, highlighting home-grown talent.

Born in Shirebrook, Mr Fegan has written to commission around 50 original plays for a wide variety of theatre and has published 10 books of poetry and edited over a dozen anthologies during his career.

The statue acts as both street art and furniture, inviting shoppers and workers to take a seat and share their stories with those around.

It stands as an interactive piece, while also capturing a specific moment in time.

