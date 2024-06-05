Winners of the inaugural Philip Pyke Memorial Prize announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The nation’s leading creative writing charity First Story announces the winners of a new prize for emerging young writers. With three of the four winners from the East Midlands!

Open to writers of poetry and prose who have completed First Story’s flagship Young Writers Programme, the Prize is awarded in memory of Philip Pyke to support young writers as they continue their writing journey. Winners receive prestigious tutoring by acclaimed Arvon authors.

First Prize

Emily Freeman for her poem ‘Our Lover's Discourse’ The judges noted that the poem has an “assured poetic voice. The writing is confident. We appreciated the strong use of imagery.” Emily said “I am grateful and touched to receive this award – one that fosters the confidence and creativity of young writers like myself. It is delightful to see that so many of us have continued writing since completing the programme and can participate in this vision.” Emily Freeman (she/her) studies English at Christ’s College, University of Cambridge. She attended The Dukeries Academy, Nottinghamshire, and completed First Story’s Young Writers Programme 2020/21. Emily has been published by The Mays, Hive South Yorkshire and, recently, Mslexia.

Emily Freeman, winner of the Philip Pyke Memorial Prize

"I can light fuses but young writers like Emily and Lily are the fireworks lighting up the sky with great joy and beauty." Kevin Fegan Writer-in-Residence 2020-present, The Dukeries Academy

Second Prize

Omara Campbell for her poem ‘Beyond the Cover’. The Judges said “We enjoyed the extended metaphor of the book. We felt it had a strong message.”

Omara said “Entering this prize and being selected is a validation of my passion for writing and a reminder of the power of words to connect and inspire.” Omara Campbell (she/her) is a dedicated SEN English teacher who completed the First Story Young Writers Programme at Abbey Manor College, London from 2015-2017. She is passionate about exploring themes of identity, resilience and perception. Her dream is to publish books that inspire and empower young people.

“On behalf of myself and the staff at Abbey Manor college, I want to express how proud we are of Omara’s achievement in the writing competition for First Story alumni. First Story gives students the chance to express themselves in their own personal way. Through the programme they learn words have power and they can use their words, writing and voice to make an impact. Omara has taken her passion for writing and continued using that skill to express herself beyond school and into her adult life. We can’t wait to see all the amazing things she achieves in the future!” – Heather Johnston, Headteacher, Abbey Manor College

“It's great to hear of Omara's achievement, even more wonderful to hear that she has continued her writing journey in the years since she was part of a First Story group.” – Anthony Cartwright, Writer-in-Residence from 2015-2020, Abbey Manor College.

Third Prize

Lily Ritchie for her poem ‘Thunder Thighs’ The judges said the poem immediately grabbed their attention “with its interesting topic and use of the conversational 'you'.” Lily said, “Not only is this competition an incredible opportunity, but it allows many young writers to feel a sense of accomplishment and advance their writing.”

Lily Ritchie (she/her) attended the Dukeries Academy, Nottinghamshire in 2021/22 where she completed the Young Writers Programme. Lily is currently studying Japanese at Oxford Brookes University.

Highly Commended

Priya Gill for her poem ‘Chosen Ones’ The judges noted that “the poet manages to capture a range of emotions well.” Priya said “The Philip Pyke Memorial Prize has given me and other Alumni a chance to understand the submission process for prizes. Being commended in this prize is something I am truly grateful for.”

Priya Gill (she/her) attended Landau Forte College Derby where she completed the First Story Young Writers Programme 2019/120. She is Co-Chair of the Writing East Midlands Youth Board.

“Landau Forte College Derby is delighted, and very proud, to hear that Priya has been Highly Commended in the Philip Pyke Memorial Prize. Priya’s talent and hard work shone through throughout her time at the college, and we hope that current students will be inspired by her example.” – Alison Brannick, Teacher, Landau Forte College Derby In addition to its flagship Young Writers Programme, First Story offers several progression opportunities for young writers including the Folio Mentorship Scheme. Three of the Philp Pyke Memorial Prize finalists (Emily, Lily and Priya) were selected for the scheme and mentored for a year by writers from the Folio Academy to help further develop their writing craft.

Ralph Webb, Folio Academy said: “ It’s wonderful to see three Folio Mentorships alumni listed among the winners of the inaugural Philip Pyke Memorial Prize. It’s testament to the sustained, positive impact that this particular programme offers mentees – nurturing writing talent and building creative confidence – and to the important role mentoring can play within the literary arts more broadly. Congratulations to all the winners, and to First Story for launching such a brilliant prize."