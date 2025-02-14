Step back in time: 14 fantastic photos of life inside a Mansfield factory in 1983

By Phoebe Cox
Published 14th Feb 2025, 10:09 BST
We are stepping back in time as we explore life inside Mansfield Shoe Company in 1983.

Mansfield Shoe Company, commonly referred to as ‘Shoe Co’, was a well-known employer in the town until its closure in 2004.

The company was established in 1900, and its impressive base on Dallas Street, where boots and women’s shoes were produced, became a landmark building that proudly marked the entrance to the town centre for many decades.

In 1983, a Chad photographer visited Shoe Co to document the working environment and captured images of life inside the factory.

Do you recognise anyone?

A Chad photographer captured factory life in 1983.

1. Recognise this Shoe Co pair?

A Chad photographer captured factory life in 1983. Photo: Mansfield Chad

Many friendships were formed at the factory. If you worked here, do you still stay in touch with former colleagues?

2. Friendship

Many friendships were formed at the factory. If you worked here, do you still stay in touch with former colleagues? Photo: Mansfield Chad

Step back in time to life on the factory floor. Did you work here?

3. 1983

Step back in time to life on the factory floor. Did you work here? Photo: Mansfield Chad

Did you work in the design department? Here, Shoe Co designers are hard at work in 1983.

4. Design

Did you work in the design department? Here, Shoe Co designers are hard at work in 1983. Photo: Mansfield Chad

