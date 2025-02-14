Step back in time: 14 fantastic photos of life inside a Mansfield factory in 1983

Mansfield Shoe Company, commonly referred to as ‘Shoe Co’, was a well-known employer in the town until its closure in 2004.
The company was established in 1900, and its impressive base on Dallas Street, where boots and women’s shoes were produced, became a landmark building that proudly marked the entrance to the town centre for many decades.
In 1983, a Chad photographer visited Shoe Co to document the working environment and captured images of life inside the factory.
Do you recognise anyone?
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.