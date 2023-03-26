The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Monday, March 27, from 5.30-7.30pm, and again on Saturday, April 1, from 10am-noon.

On Sunday, April 2, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Julian Lacey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Private readings are available upon request.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.

Most Popular

The annual membership fee remains at £6.50 and is now due for renewal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad