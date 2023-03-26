Listings for Mansfield Spiritualist Centre
The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.
The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Monday, March 27, from 5.30-7.30pm, and again on Saturday, April 1, from 10am-noon.
On Sunday, April 2, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Julian Lacey.
Private readings are available upon request.
The annual membership fee remains at £6.50 and is now due for renewal.
The annual general meeting has been set for April 1, at 1pm.