The latest events at Mansfield Spiritualist Centre have been announced.

By Sandra DownsContributor
Published 26th Mar 2023, 21:12 BST- 1 min read

The centre, on Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre, is hosting drop-in healing sessions on Monday, March 27, from 5.30-7.30pm, and again on Saturday, April 1, from 10am-noon.

On Sunday, April 2, at 6.30pm, there will be a divine service with medium Julian Lacey.

Private readings are available upon request.

Mansfield Spiritualist Centre, Dallas Street, Mansfield town centre.
    The annual membership fee remains at £6.50 and is now due for renewal.

    The annual general meeting has been set for April 1, at 1pm.

    See fb.com/mansfieldspiritualistcentre