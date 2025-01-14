Empty and derelict community centre in Mansfield could get new lease of life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former community centre in Mansfield, which has stood empty and derelict for almost six years, is finally set to be given a new lease of life.

The two-storey building, on Newark Close in the south of the town, closed its doors back in April, 2019 and has since deteriorated into an eyesore.

But now a planning application has been submitted to Mansfield District Council to convert it into an HMO (house in multiple occupation) comprising "three cluster flats for supported living tenants”, complete with a single-storey extension at the back.

There would be a three-bedroom flat and a four-bedroom flat on the ground floor, plus a four-bed apartment on the upper floor.

This former community centre on Newark Close in Mansfield is earmarked for a new lease of life. (PHOTO BY: Auction House UK Ltd)

Cluster flats are a type of housing where multiple, private living units are grouped around a shared communal space.

Supported living tenants are typically people with disabilities who wish to retain their independence within a local community but receive help from a council or charity.

The community centre was put up for sale by auction on behalf of Mansfield Council last summer and fetched a price of £102,000, according to the website of Auction House UK Ltd.

The planning application has been lodged by Brandon Watson, of Leicester, who has hired the London-based architect Volta Designs as his agent.

In a planning statement, Dennis Dziko, of Volta, describes the centre as “an extremely derelict and unused building”.

He says: “The property comprises a substantial, detached and vacant community centre with associated garden and driveway. It is within easy access of shops and services.

"This development would enhance the character and appearance of the site and area, and add to the vitality and viability of this part of town.

"It would have no detrimental impact on the living conditions of the neighbours.”

The council’s planning officers are considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Friday, March 7 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by the council include these:

132 Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield – change of use from car rental business to car wash and car tyre shop.

Rookwood, High Oakham Road, Mansfield – demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single-storey rear extension.

St Mark’s Vicarage, 112 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – work to ten trees within a conservation area.