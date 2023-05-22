News you can trust since 1952
Can you find Sherwood Forest?

You are familiar with the story of Robin Hood and the Sheriff of Nottingham but can you find Sherwood Forest on the map?

By Coun Marc SteeleContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 15:08 BST

Many have tried, some have succeeded and others have failed but which will you be?

Find out by playing cyfsf.solidradio.co.uk

The Major Oak at the heart of Sherwood Forest.The Major Oak at the heart of Sherwood Forest.
With guesses including the Lake District, Lincolnshire, Salisbury, Wales and even in Africa, the simple game highlights just how overlooked the area is – a full map of guesses can be found at cyfsf.solidradio.co.uk/results

Coun Marc Steele, newly elected to Edwinstowe Parish Council, who developed the game, said: “While wholly unscientific, it's a fascinating insight into how the wider world may have heard of us but can struggle to find us on the map.”

