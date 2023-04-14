Santa given green light for new home in Sherwood Forest
Housing schemes have been thrown out – but Santa has been given the go-ahead for a new home in Sherwood Forest among the latest planning applications in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.
Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, April 10, 2023
Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:
The Coppice, High Oakham Road, Mansfield: Works to three trees;
26 Woburn Road, Pleasley: Single-storey front and rear extension;
11 Peel Road, Mansfield: Two-storey and single-storey rear extension, replacement garage and carport extension, front porch extension and internal alterations;
191A Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Removal of three trees.
Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:
The Grange, Gleadthorpe Farm, Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale: Additional solar photovoltaics to the roof: Prior approval not required;
2 Cumberland Drive Mansfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
141 Marples Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side extension and raising of ridge height to create first-floor accommodation with dormer window to the front. Conditional permission;
136B Southwell Road East, Rainworth: Convert existing garage to family space with additional link to main dwelling. Conditional permission;
55 Kaye Road, Mansfield: Extension to existing outbuilding and change of use of outbuilding to dog-grooming parlour. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:
15 Middlebrook Road, Underwood: Single-storey rear extension with veranda, associated external and internal alterations;
73 Priestsic Road, Sutton: Demolish existing garage and porch, construction of single-storey garage to side and single-storey porch to the front, loft conversion and re-roof;
15 Whitehead Lane, Sutton: Detached garage and dropped kerb;
Lenarth, 89 Wild Hill, Teversal: Single and two-storey rear extension;
54 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use of ground-floor office to residential flat complete with new windows, retain existing flat at first floor.
Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:
Land between 124 and 142, Church Lane, Selston: Eight dwellings: Refused;
Barn three, Hamilton Hill Farm, Cauldwell Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension and second-storey side extension. Conditional permission;
Street record, Park Lane, Kirkby: Activated sludge pant motor control centre and laboratory kiosk, voltage distribution board kiosk and tertiary solids removal kiosk. Conditional permission;
235 Alfreton Road, Selston: Vehicular access. Conditional permission;
36 Cherry Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;
4 Cavendish Street, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension: Refused;
132A Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use at first and second floors from beauty salon to flat. Conditional permission;
3 Franderground Drive, Kirkby: Brick-built granny annexe: Refused;
Field 3,911, Tibshelf Road, Sutton: Nine dwellings: Refused.
Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:
188 The Hill, Glapwell: Two-storey extension to the side and loft conversion;
1C Park Road, Shirebrook: Disabled adaptation to create a ground floor bedroom and en-suite wet room;
Appleby Guest House, Chesterfield Road, New Houghton: Change of use of Coach House Annexe to a short-term let commercial property to enable Airbnb short-term lettings throughout the year.
The Hilcote Country Club, Hilcote Lane, Hilcote: Change of use to site five campervans and/or motorhomes all year round and hosting events with up to 50 pitches for caravans, camper vans/motorhomes and camping up to four times a year, for a maximum of two nights per event
Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:
South garage block, Woodfield Road, Pinxton: Demolition of prefabricated garage. Prior approval not required;
The Old Vicarage, Gang Lane, Scarcliffe: Work to trees. Conditional permission.
Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:
272 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Change of use from holiday let to children home. Conditional permission.
Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:
Copper Beeches, Wellow Road, Ollerton: Two single-storey, three-bedroom, detached dwellings;
Liodor, Gattlys Lane, Ollerton: Outbuilding.
Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:
The Limes, Chapel Lane, Farnsfield: Tree works. No objection;
Corner House, Green Lane, Walesby: Tree works. No objection;
Limes Lodge, Chapel Lane, Farnsfield. Fell four beech trees. No objection;
Hawthorne Cottage, Quaker Lane, Farnsfield: Tree works. No objection;
186 Walesby Lane, Ollerton: Change of external wall finish from brick to insulation with render finish. Approved;
Santa’s Grotto and retail shop, Center Parcs Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Old Rufford Road, Rufford: Replacement of Santa's Grotto and photo collection with new grotto and retail store/ranger hut and associated external works. No objection.