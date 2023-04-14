Latest planning applications submitted and decided in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, April 10, 2023

Latest applications submitted to Mansfield Council include:

The Coppice, High Oakham Road, Mansfield: Works to three trees;

The Hilcote Country Club, Hilcote Lane, Hilcote.

26 Woburn Road, Pleasley: Single-storey front and rear extension;

11 Peel Road, Mansfield: Two-storey and single-storey rear extension, replacement garage and carport extension, front porch extension and internal alterations;

191A Nottingham Road, Mansfield: Removal of three trees.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

Center Parcs' Sherwood Forest Holiday Village, Old Rufford Road, Rufford.

The Grange, Gleadthorpe Farm, Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale: Additional solar photovoltaics to the roof: Prior approval not required;

2 Cumberland Drive Mansfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

141 Marples Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Single-storey side extension and raising of ridge height to create first-floor accommodation with dormer window to the front. Conditional permission;

136B Southwell Road East, Rainworth: Convert existing garage to family space with additional link to main dwelling. Conditional permission;

55 Kaye Road, Mansfield: Extension to existing outbuilding and change of use of outbuilding to dog-grooming parlour. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

15 Middlebrook Road, Underwood: Single-storey rear extension with veranda, associated external and internal alterations;

73 Priestsic Road, Sutton: Demolish existing garage and porch, construction of single-storey garage to side and single-storey porch to the front, loft conversion and re-roof;

15 Whitehead Lane, Sutton: Detached garage and dropped kerb;

Lenarth, 89 Wild Hill, Teversal: Single and two-storey rear extension;

54 Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use of ground-floor office to residential flat complete with new windows, retain existing flat at first floor.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

Land between 124 and 142, Church Lane, Selston: Eight dwellings: Refused;

Barn three, Hamilton Hill Farm, Cauldwell Road, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension and second-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

Street record, Park Lane, Kirkby: Activated sludge pant motor control centre and laboratory kiosk, voltage distribution board kiosk and tertiary solids removal kiosk. Conditional permission;

235 Alfreton Road, Selston: Vehicular access. Conditional permission;

36 Cherry Avenue, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

4 Cavendish Street, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension: Refused;

132A Outram Street, Sutton: Change of use at first and second floors from beauty salon to flat. Conditional permission;

3 Franderground Drive, Kirkby: Brick-built granny annexe: Refused;

Field 3,911, Tibshelf Road, Sutton: Nine dwellings: Refused.

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

188 The Hill, Glapwell: Two-storey extension to the side and loft conversion;

1C Park Road, Shirebrook: Disabled adaptation to create a ground floor bedroom and en-suite wet room;

Appleby Guest House, Chesterfield Road, New Houghton: Change of use of Coach House Annexe to a short-term let commercial property to enable Airbnb short-term lettings throughout the year.

The Hilcote Country Club, Hilcote Lane, Hilcote: Change of use to site five campervans and/or motorhomes all year round and hosting events with up to 50 pitches for caravans, camper vans/motorhomes and camping up to four times a year, for a maximum of two nights per event

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

South garage block, Woodfield Road, Pinxton: Demolition of prefabricated garage. Prior approval not required;

The Old Vicarage, Gang Lane, Scarcliffe: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

272 Longdale Lane, Ravenshead: Change of use from holiday let to children home. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council include:

Copper Beeches, Wellow Road, Ollerton: Two single-storey, three-bedroom, detached dwellings;

Liodor, Gattlys Lane, Ollerton: Outbuilding.

Latest applications decided by Newark & Sherwood Council include:

The Limes, Chapel Lane, Farnsfield: Tree works. No objection;

Corner House, Green Lane, Walesby: Tree works. No objection;

Limes Lodge, Chapel Lane, Farnsfield. Fell four beech trees. No objection;

Hawthorne Cottage, Quaker Lane, Farnsfield: Tree works. No objection;

186 Walesby Lane, Ollerton: Change of external wall finish from brick to insulation with render finish. Approved;

