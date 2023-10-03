LOMAS ON STAGS: Early days but are we witnessing a historic season of success for Mansfield Town?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But it’s hard not to feel you are witnessing what could be one of the most wonderful seasons in Mansfield Town’s long history.

Yes, football can be a cruel mistress and things can change very quickly. But results, performances and crowds are all hugely impressive and the fantastic start to the season has been achieved with a string of key players out injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season the injury jinx hurt Mansfield badly, but this season they are riding the storm, despite a new wave of knocks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates his controversial goal at Gillingham in Saturday's 1-1 draw. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

Hopefully the unbeaten start to the campaign goes on after tonight’s big clash with rivals Wrexham.

To be one of only two clubs in the country unbeaten alongside the mighty Arsenal by the start of October is hugely impressive, as is the football being played. And Stags are on the verge of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for only the second time in their history.

It has certainly captured the imagination of the town with tonight’s game sold out – and if things continue the way they are doing many more will follow and pressure to at least turn the derelict Bishop Street side into standing terracing will grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Davis Keillor-Dunn, Stags also have a player with eight goals to his name already and one of the division’s best players. He and centre half man-mountain Aden Flint are two that everyone prays will stay fit as they are so important.

Already, with the injury list easing, the bench looks fantastic.

And, with players of the quality of Stephen McLaughlin, Rhys Oates, Stephen Quinn and Elliott Hewitt to return – maybe even Alfie Kilgour if he can get fit ahead of schedule – the potential must be frightening for League Two promotion rivals.