Mansfield panto legend Adam Moss announces birth of baby boy - with panto season just around the corner

Adam has been a regular as the comedy character in the annual pantomime as Mansfield Palace Theatre for the last eight years.

The comedy entertainer gained social media popularity in 2016 when he proposed to his fiancée Karen live on stage during a production of Peter Pan.

Now, as he returns later this month in a sequel, entitled The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook, the married couple have just announced the birth of their second child.

Oakley was welcomed into the world on October 31, a little brother to two-year-old Poppie.

In a Facebook post, Adam praised his wife for “being incredible” during the birth and thanked everyone for their support and well wishes.

He said: “My wife has been incredible throughout this very difficult birth. I still envy any woman giving life to these little bundles of joy. You are incredible.

“Overwhelmed with the comments – thanks everyone, really lovely of you all. We are getting to grips with the all-nighters, I remember when all-nighters involved partying, drinking and rolling in at 5am. This is very different.

“We have done it before but, my god, what a shock to the system and with a two-year-old. Wouldn't change it for the world.”

On top of his new fatherly duties, entertainer Adam is now facing yet another intense experience – rehearsing for this year’s panto.

“It’s been a very up and down few weeks and normally this week I’d be resting,” Adam said.

“But the show must go on and rehearsals begin on Monday.

“People are always shocked to learn we only have two weeks to rehearse, but it all just comes together.

“We have our lines to learn but then a lot of it is also ad-lib, which everyone loves.

“I just love the variety of panto – and it’s so wonderfully British. The last time we did Peter Pan we got a five-star review and this is our follow-up.”

Adam, who will be playing Smee in this year’s festive production, said he is always excited to perform at the Palace.

He said: “They’re proper panto people in Mansfield – they love it. You can really feel that when you’re on stage, it’s just such a great atmosphere.

“And with everything that’s going on at the moment with energy bills, politics and Covid having just happened, it’s just nice for people to lose themselves for two-and-a-half hours and simply be entertained. It’s not just for the kids, there’s something for everyone.”

Tickets are already flying out and Adam urged people to act now if they want to experience Mansfield’s popular Christmas tradition of a trip to the panto.

He said: “It’s 76 per cent sold already, so tickets are going really quick.”