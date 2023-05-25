News you can trust since 1952
Photos: Check out nine summer snaps from the past across the Mansfield area

With the weather getting warmer and summer fast approaching, we thought we would delve into the archives for some sunny snaps from the past.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th May 2023, 10:55 BST

From summer fairs, village carnivals – to fire safety at school and flower shows.

All photos were taken between 2006 and 2009. Recognise anyone?

1. Farnsfield flowers

1. Farnsfield flowers

Jenny Frost, member of the Farnsfield Horticultural club, with her Sunflower at their summer show. Photo: Angela Ward

2. From Sri Lanka to Shirebrook

2. From Sri Lanka to Shirebrook

Young Alex Morley has come all the way from Sri Lanka to visit Shirebrook for the summer. Pictured at the Shirebrook Festival. Photo: Angela Ward

3. Summer show

3. Summer show

Alf Hall, vice chairman of the Farnsfield Horticultural club with his Dahlia`s at their summer show. Photo: Angela Ward

4. Summer on the market

4. Summer on the market

Dr and the Medics take to the stage on Mansfield market place as part of the summer in the streets festivities. Photo: Angela Ward

