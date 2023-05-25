Photos: Check out nine summer snaps from the past across the Mansfield area

With the weather getting warmer and summer fast approaching, we thought we would delve into the archives for some sunny snaps from the past.
From summer fairs, village carnivals – to fire safety at school and flower shows.
All photos were taken between 2006 and 2009. Recognise anyone?
1. Farnsfield flowers
Jenny Frost, member of the Farnsfield Horticultural club, with her Sunflower at their summer show. Photo: Angela Ward
2. From Sri Lanka to Shirebrook
Young Alex Morley has come all the way from Sri Lanka to visit Shirebrook for the summer. Pictured at the Shirebrook Festival. Photo: Angela Ward
3. Summer show
Alf Hall, vice chairman of the Farnsfield Horticultural club with his Dahlia`s at their summer show. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Summer on the market
Dr and the Medics take to the stage on Mansfield market place as part of the summer in the streets festivities. Photo: Angela Ward