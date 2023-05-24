Marrianna Humphries, née Walters, who will turn 84 in a couple of weeks, has shared some photos taking 70 years ago.

Mansfield-born Mrs Humphries, who lost her husband 10 years ago and lives with her dog in Mansfield, said she was hoping to know more about the images from older readers.

Mrs Humphries said the mixed class photo was at Moor Lane School, with her positioned third from the left, on the top row.

The mother of two sons and a daughtersaid: “I left school aged 15 on the Friday and started work on the Monday at Turners Hosiery Factory on Sheepbridge Lane, Mansfield.

“I remember in my early years when the streets were lit by gaslight, and the market was packed with stalls. Stall holders were turned away despite the market extending up West Gate.

“Us kids had a choice of Saturday morning cinema, Granada or Empire all for a few pennies.

“I recall the end of the war when there was a big dance on the market square, and later on that year we enjoyed the end of the war street parties.”

The girls' class was either Rosemary School or it could be Nursing cadets, said Mrs Humphries - who is fourth from the left, on the bottom row. Recognise anyone?

