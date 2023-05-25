A crew from Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby was called to the blaze yesterday, May 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A station spokesman said: “If you are going to have a bonfire on your property please do call the number below.

Firefighters were called to a bonfire.

“They will take your address, name and ask how long the burn will last. hat’s all they need to know.

“It may prevent an appliance attending and remaining available for a more serious incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad