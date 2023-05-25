Ashfield firefighters in bonfire plea after call to garden fire
Firefighters in Ashfield have urged people to let them know if they are having a bonfire after being called to a garden fire in Kirkby.
A crew from Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby was called to the blaze yesterday, May 24.
A station spokesman said: “If you are going to have a bonfire on your property please do call the number below.
“They will take your address, name and ask how long the burn will last. hat’s all they need to know.
“It may prevent an appliance attending and remaining available for a more serious incident.”
The service asks people to call 01332 861800 if you are having a controlled burn/bonfire