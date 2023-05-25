News you can trust since 1952
Ashfield firefighters in bonfire plea after call to garden fire

Firefighters in Ashfield have urged people to let them know if they are having a bonfire after being called to a garden fire in Kirkby.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 25th May 2023, 08:13 BST- 1 min read

A crew from Ashfield Fire Station in Kirkby was called to the blaze yesterday, May 24.

A station spokesman said: “If you are going to have a bonfire on your property please do call the number below.

Firefighters were called to a bonfire.Firefighters were called to a bonfire.
“They will take your address, name and ask how long the burn will last. hat’s all they need to know.

“It may prevent an appliance attending and remaining available for a more serious incident.”

The service asks people to call 01332 861800 if you are having a controlled burn/bonfire

