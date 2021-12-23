Rise in drug treatment deaths in Nottinghamshire

Amid a rise in fatalities nationally, drug reform charity Release warned drug-related death rates are higher among those not in contact with treatment services.

Figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities show 68 people died while in drug treatment in Nottinghamshire between April 2018 and March 2021, compared with 67 between April 2017 and March 2020.

Between April 2016 and March 2019, there were 76 deaths in the area.

Across England, 6,940 people died in drug treatment in 2018-21 – up from 6,164, and 5,889 over the previous two three-year periods.

Release, which comprises experts on drug laws, said treatment deaths are concerning, but further details around the cause of death are needed.

Dr. Laura Garius, Release policy lead, said: “We do not know whether or not these deaths were actually substance-related, how these deaths vary by treatment setting and type of intervention and we cannot detangle the role the coronavirus pandemic may have played.

“The absence of further information gives rise to fear and alarmism about the role of treatment in the death of clients, when in reality, we know drug-related death rates are higher among people not in contact with drug treatment services.”

Strategy

She welcomed an increase in funding for drug treatment by the Government’s new 10-year strategy, but said certain types of treatment – including medical safe-supply for some drugs – were not included.

Dr Emily Finch, vice-chairman of the addictions faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: “Each of these deaths is a tragedy and a stark reminder of just how destructive and damaging addiction can be.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said its drugs strategy will tackle the root causes of substance misuse, including £780 million for treatment and recovery.

It said illegal drugs cost the taxpayer nearly £20 billion every year and almost half of all burglaries and robberies in England are committed by heroin and crack cocaine addicts.

The latest figures show that of the 314,000 opiate or crack users in England in 2016-17, 4,292 were in Nottinghamshire.

A DHSC spokesman said: “Drug misuse can have a tragic impact on people’s health, their families and their livelihoods.”