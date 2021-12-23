More than 350 further coronavirus cases across Mansfield and Ashfield

A total of 21,026 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday, December 22, up 155 from 20,871 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 19,228 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 17,516.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 201 to 23,863, giving an infection rate of 18,594 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood district, cases rose by 196 to 21,473 and an infection rate of 17,440, while positive tests in Bolsover are up 79 to 14,641. The rate of infection in Bolsover now stands at 18,008 cases per 100,000 people.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 105,330 over the period, to 11,647,473.

No new coronavirus deaths were recorded in any of the four districts.

The dashboard shows 334 people had died in Mansfield by December 22, alongside 366 in Ashfield, 242 in Newark & Sherwood and 226 in Bolsover.

They are among 11,718 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Vaccine

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 76,459 people had received both jabs by Tuesday, December 21 – 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, the figure is 89,101 people, or 79 per cent of those eligible, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 89,668, or 79 per cent.

The latest figures also show 58,080 people in Bolsover had received both jabs by December 21, 80 per cent of those aged 12 and over.

Across England, 82 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.