NHS Nottinghamshire warns of disruption ahead of upcoming nurses strikes

The Royal College of Nursing has announced industrial action by nurses will take place from 8pm on Sunday, April 30, to 8pm on Tuesday, May 2.

This latest planned strike follows widespread industrial action by NHS workers in recent months, including junior doctors earlier this month.

These two days of strikes will fall over the bank holiday weekend, where services may already be under pressure.

NHS bosses are warning that services are likely to face disruption due to the nurses' strike over the bank holiday

The industrial action is expected to have a significant impact on health services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust and Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust.

For the first time, the RCN's strike will also involve staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services that were previously exempt from strikes.

Health leaders are encouraging the public to make sure they get prepared ahead of the bank holiday, choose the right service if you do need help and support staff by helping to get relatives discharged from hospital if they are ready to leave.

Dr Dave Briggs, medical director at NHS Nottinghamshire, said: “We are asking members of the public to consider which services they use during the next round of strike action, to help reduce unnecessary demand on our urgent care services.

"This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs and continuing to only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.

“We are working hard to prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma.

"Please help us to prepare by allowing us to get relatives who are ready to be discharged home as quickly as possible, this helps us to free up a bed for someone who needs it.”

The NHS is also reminding the public to continue to attend any appointments as planned unless the NHS contacts them to reschedule due to strike action.