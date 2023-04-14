Nottinghamshire NHS chiefs thank public for their support during junior doctors' strikes

The strikes have been taking place since 6.59am on Tuesday, April 11 and are due to end at 6.59am tomorrow, Saturday.

The action has impacted the county’s hospitals, mental health services, GP practices and other NHS services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The industrial action is being led by the British Medical Association (BMA).

NHS chiefs are asking people to continue to use services wisely as the junior doctors' strike draws to a close this weekend

Hospitals and other health and care services have faced increased pressure due to the reduction in staff.

And heading into the weekend, the public are being asked to continue to think carefully about which services they use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Stephen Shortt, deputy medical director at NHS Nottinghamshire said: “Firstly, I would like to apologise for any disruption that patients may have faced over the last few days.

"I would also like to thank the public for their understanding and support this week, your help in choosing the right services and only attending emergency departments when necessary has played an important part in making sure we continue to run smoothly.

“As a system, we have worked hard to keep essential urgent and emergency services running so that patients can continue to access the vital medical attention they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The actions we have put in place to ensure we can continue to care for emergency and urgent patients have been effective and we’d like to thank everyone who has helped.

“I want to ask the public to continue to support us as we head into the weekend.

“Please help by only calling 999 or attending A&E in a genuine emergency.

"There are other services available, including our urgent treatment centres and NHS111, GPs and pharmacies, so please choose the right service for your needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While the NHS is here to see the public safely throughout this industrial action, there are significantly fewer doctors to call upon – which means it could take longer for patients with less urgent concerns to be seen.

“Help us continue to provide care for those who need it most by using the right services at the right time.”

NHS chiefs are also offering the following advice and reminders: