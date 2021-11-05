Man jailed for brandishing fake gun outside Mansfield nightclub

Nottinghamshire Crown Court heard 27-year-old Bogdan Iftode pointed the pistol-style airgun at the head of another customer after he was challenged about his drunken and rowdy behaviour.

He then walked back inside After Dark, on Leeming Street, where he was detained by door staff until police arrived.

The weapon, a gas-powered pellet gun, but without gas or pellets, was recovered from Iftode at the scene after the incident.

Iftode declined to answer any questions during his police interview following the incident on Sunday, June 27, at about 11pm.

However, he was jailed for a year after admitting possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was also ordered to forfeit the gun and pay a victim surcharge of £156.

Detective Constable Colin Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a shocking incident in which a man was threatened with what looked like a lethal weapon.

“Understandably this caused considerable alarm to witnesses and to the victim, who acted with admirable calm and bravery in the circumstances.

“Iftode had just been confronted by his victim for drunkenly smashing a bottle and immediately responded with his violent threats.

“Iftode acted with incredible recklessness and stupidity, setting in motion a train of events which could have ended very differently for him had it not been for the very swift and professional intervention of door staff at the venue.”

“Firearms incidents are always treated with the utmost seriousness and will always attract the attention of armed police officers, who in most cases will assume that they are dealing with a live firearm and respond accordingly.

“I hope Iftode learns a valuable lesson from this experience and resolves never to take any kind of imitation weapon out in public.”