New mental health unit near Mansfield could bring 42 more beds and more than 100 jobs

Cygnet Healthcare, which provides services such as mental health rehabilitation and recovery, is looking to expand its existing facilities in Rainworth.

The company has submitted a planning application to expand its site on Rufford Colliery Lane, creating a purpose-built 44-bed mental health unit around a central courtyard.

The layout of the building is over two storeys, with two wards and accommodation located on the ground floor.

Cygnet Health Care's Sherwood House, on Rufford Colliery Lane, Rainworth.

There will also be 42 car parking spaces, including three disabled spaces.

However, Rainworth Parish Council has objected to the plans, saying the volume of patients would take the combined total of beds on the site to more than 100.

The council also says it would impact on GP surgeries and dentists in the village, which are ‘overstretched’.

Employment

Planning officers at Newark & Sherwood Council say the proposal would provide in the region of 137 full-time jobs which is ‘a significant level of employment in this location’.

In a report to councillors, who are due to meet to decide on the application on April 12, they said: “The evidence provided is well-substantiated and officers do not seek to dispute there is a significant unmet mental health need with an increase in people using mental health services at a time where the number of adult inpatient beds is being reduced.

“On the basis of the information provided, officers disagree with the parish council concerns that the area is saturated with such facilities.”

The council says the site has planning permission for a similar development, but at a much smaller scale.

The report said: “The applicant has sufficiently justified there is a significant demand for the development proposed in this location and of this scale.

“No harm has been identified in respect to other material considerations such as character, ecology or amenity and therefore the benefits of the proposal in providing a much-needed community facility and the associated employment levels can be afforded determinative weight.”

Officers have recommended that planning permission is granted.