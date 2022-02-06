Plans for new mental health hospital near Mansfield

The vacant site in Rainworth will be an extension to the existing Cygnet Health Care site on Rufford Colliery Lane in the village.

An application for planning permission has been submitted to Newark & Sherwood District Council by the independent mental health services provider.

Documents state the site would bring a ‘much-needed’ healthcare facility to the area to meet demand.

Cygnet Health Care's Sherwood House, on Rufford Colliery Lane, Rainworth.

Currently, Sherwood Lodge and Sherwood House operate from the site.

Sherwood Lodge cares for men with learning disabilities and complex needs, while Sherwood House is a specialist, high-dependency inpatient rehabilitation service for men.

The new building would be an extension to the existing psychiatric hospital.

Documents state the building will be ‘modern and contemporary, demonstrating the very best in healthcare provision’.

The building will be made up of two wards, accommodation and office space and there would be 42 parking spaces on the site.

Documents state: “The development proposes a new facility to increase the quality, range and capacity of the existing specialist care provided by Cygnet Health Care on adjoining land.

“The overall design of the unit allows for full connectivity around the building and interlinked straight corridors.

"This is to ensure good lines of sight within the building, as well as allowing circulation to be with ease and safety for residents and staff.

“There will also be a variety of colours and material finishes within the building, ensuring a personal, homely feel to the building that residents and visitors will find welcoming and calming.”