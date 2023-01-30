The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised that the offer of an autumn booster and an initial booster dose for all people aged 16-49 not considered at risk will end on Sunday, February 12.

However, the offer of a first and second dose will still be available for those who are yet to come forward.

The local NHS is urging anyone yet to come forward for their booster vaccines to do so before the end date.

Nottinghamshire health chiefs are urging anyone eligible who has not yet had their Covid autumn booster to do so now. Photo: Getty Images

More than 350,000 people have had their Covid-19 autumn booster in Nottinghamshire, which is 64 per cent of the population.

Amanda Sullivan, NHS Nottinghamshire chief executive, said: “There are still eligible people who are yet to take up their winter vaccinations and are therefore at increased risk of serious illness.

“I urge everyone who is eligible and not benefited from the Covid-19 booster to come forward and get protected ahead of the February 12 deadline.

"We have plenty of bookable appointments, as well as walk-in clinics offering Covid jabs in convenient community locations.

“Covid-19 remains dangerous and even life-threatening for some, especially older people and younger people with long term health conditions.

"Getting boosted means people can recharge their protection.”

There are currently 1,193 patients in the midlands with Covid-19 in hospitals with 1,482 cases in the East Midlands recorded over the last seven-day reporting period.

"The vaccine has been rigorously tested to the highest safety standards and is continuously monitored for safety."

People can book an appointment online here or by calling 119.

Or you can also get a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from a walk-in site without an appointment.

People can find their nearest walk-in sites online here.