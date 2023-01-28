A total of 470 people had died in Mansfield district when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, January 26, up from 467 the week before.

The figure in Ashfield also rose by five over the same period, from 549 to 554, while the death toll in Bolsover district was unchanged, at 321.

The death toll across Newark & Sherwood rose by two, from 381 to 383.

A total of 180,091 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.

They are among 16,589 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 69 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, January 25, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in SFH sites for Covid-19 on January 25, at 8am, was down from 81 on the same day the previous week.

It is also down from a month ago. There were 83 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at SFH sites – the trust runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill, was caring for 23 coronavirus patients in hospital as of January 25, the same as the previous week and up from nine four weeks ago.

Across England there were 5,632 people in hospital with Covid as of January 25, with 126 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 40 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has also fallen by 40 per cent.

