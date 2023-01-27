Vicky Allen, spent Christmas in isolation in the critical care unit at Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital.

The 53-year-old, from Sutton, had been feeling under the weather for a few days with what she thought was a cold, but was well enough to go to work and attend a hairdresser’s appointment.

However, a few days later her condition suddenly deteriorated, leading her partner Wayne Key, also 53, to call an ambulance.

Wayne, an engineer, said: “Vicky was turning grey and was a right mess.

“She texted me on arrival at King’s Mill to say she’d tested positive for flu. We were both surprised flu had done this.

Vicky was admitted to critical care and put onto a ventilator – without which she would have died.

Wayne said: “Within hours she had been placed into a coma, because being on 100 per cent oxygen wasn’t enough and she needed more support with her breathing.”

“I was told if I’d been an hour later calling for an ambulance then it could have been a different story. When I asked the doctor for a prognosis, they could only say that age was on her side.”

Although normally fit and well, Vicky has asthma and receives a flu jab every autumn.

Wayne said: “I thought the flu was just like a cold and you get over it, but people need to be aware that it’s not like that for everyone.

“We both fear it could have been even worse if Vicky hadn’t been vaccinated, so our message is to get vaccinated if you are eligible. Also, be aware of the symptoms and how quickly things can go downhill.

“We had been planning to kick our shoes off after work and relax and enjoy a quiet Christmas together – it was so far from that.

“I couldn’t visit while she was in isolation so had to rely on updates by phone three times a day. It was a nightmare.”

Vicky, who was later diagnosed with pneumonia and then Strep A, came out of the coma after six days.

She was discharged on January 3, after a total of 12 days on the CCU, and Wayne has been caring for her at home ever since.

Doctors have told Vicky it will take several months to return to full fitness, although she may not get back to doing everything she did before falling ill.

She said: “I’m getting better and stronger every day. My mind is still cloudy and I’m using a stick to walk. The stairs are still a bit of a struggle, but I realise it will take time to recover.”

Wayne said: “What’s behind us isn’t very nice so the best thing to do is to look forward and advise people to be cautious and get vaccinated.”

The number of patients at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill, was caring for 68 patients with flu at its peak on January 4, including five in the CCU, alongside 64 Covid cases, including four in the CCU.

David Selwyn, SFH medical director, said: “Although the number of flu cases in our hospitals has decreased, we will have to see if it remains that way now that schools are back and people are mixing more.

“Generally, the patients we are seeing are ‘incidental’ cases rather than flu and Covid being the main reason why they’re in hospital.

“However, we are treating people every day who are really poorly with flu or Covid.

“If you’re not feeling well, protect others by staying at home and avoiding close contact with others if you can. The vaccine helps protect against the main types of flu viruses, but there’s still a chance you might get flu

after having the vaccine. If you do get flu after vaccination, it's likely to be milder and not last as long.

“When you visit our hospitals, please wear a mask in areas where they are required.”

