Eliza Barlow joined Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust as an apprentice five years ago and is now a fully-qualified registered nurse.

She has spoken about the experience of the hands-on career journey ahead of a nursing and midwifery recruitment event in Nottingham next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eliza has always dreamed of being a nurse and completed two apprenticeships, becoming a trainee nursing associate and a qualified nurse associate before before completing the NA-RN course at the University of Derby and finally qualifying as a Registered Nurse in March.

Eliza Barlow is now a fully-qualified Registered Nurse

She is now working in Cancer and Associated Specialities (CAS) at Nottingham City Hospital on Fletcher Ward, where she did part of her training.

She said: “I really enjoyed training on Fletcher – I got so much on-the-job experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was the making of me as a nurse, alongside my placements in children and adults and haematology.

"I was delighted to rejoin the ward I trained on – it felt like coming home.

"It has been a really special experience for me, everyone has made me feel so welcome, it’s as if I never left.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would definitely recommend this route, it’s such a great opportunity as you learn so much, plus you earn as you learn so you come out debt-free.

"Whenever I get the chance to advocate for this route offered by NUH, I tell anyone that will listen and is interested as I really have loved every second of it, and believe it is such a good alternative route that provides you with so much experience and confidence working in healthcare.”

“I’m now looking forward to a different challenge as a Registered Nurse, building relationships with our patients and helping them on their road to recovery.”

Karen Butler, a practice development nurse in CAS, said: “We’re delighted that Eliza is starting her career on Fletcher – she is going to hit the ground running – she has worked her way up and she will be amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next registered nurses recruitment event takes place on Saturday, May 13 – for details, click here.