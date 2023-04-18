Kimberley woman's pride in completing nursing journey from apprentice to fully-qualified Registered Nurse
A Kimberley woman has shared her joy at completing her nursing apprenticeship and becoming part of the NHS.
Eliza Barlow joined Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust as an apprentice five years ago and is now a fully-qualified registered nurse.
She has spoken about the experience of the hands-on career journey ahead of a nursing and midwifery recruitment event in Nottingham next month.
Eliza has always dreamed of being a nurse and completed two apprenticeships, becoming a trainee nursing associate and a qualified nurse associate before before completing the NA-RN course at the University of Derby and finally qualifying as a Registered Nurse in March.
She is now working in Cancer and Associated Specialities (CAS) at Nottingham City Hospital on Fletcher Ward, where she did part of her training.
She said: “I really enjoyed training on Fletcher – I got so much on-the-job experience.
"It was the making of me as a nurse, alongside my placements in children and adults and haematology.
"I was delighted to rejoin the ward I trained on – it felt like coming home.
"It has been a really special experience for me, everyone has made me feel so welcome, it’s as if I never left.”
“I would definitely recommend this route, it’s such a great opportunity as you learn so much, plus you earn as you learn so you come out debt-free.
"Whenever I get the chance to advocate for this route offered by NUH, I tell anyone that will listen and is interested as I really have loved every second of it, and believe it is such a good alternative route that provides you with so much experience and confidence working in healthcare.”
“I’m now looking forward to a different challenge as a Registered Nurse, building relationships with our patients and helping them on their road to recovery.”
Karen Butler, a practice development nurse in CAS, said: “We’re delighted that Eliza is starting her career on Fletcher – she is going to hit the ground running – she has worked her way up and she will be amazing.”
The next registered nurses recruitment event takes place on Saturday, May 13 – for details, click here.
Or, if you’ve been inspired by Eliza, and are interested in becoming a health care apprentice or registered nurse, email Wider Workforce at [email protected]