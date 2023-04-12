News you can trust since 1952
Six in seven patients with a disability happy with care at King's Mill Hospital

Six in seven patients with a disability were satisfied with their care at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, new figures show.

By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

However, Disability Rights UK said low satisfaction figures across England should give NHS providers a “wake-up call to do better” when it comes to caring for patients with a disability.

The patient-led assessment of the care environment is an annual survey of NHS patients, who review the care they received across a variety of topics, including privacy, food, and cleanliness.

It shows 84.7 per cent of patients with a disability who received care at SFH – which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals – last year were happy with their treatment, above the national average of 82.5 per cent.

Dr David Selwyn, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust medical director.Dr David Selwyn, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust medical director.
Most Popular

Dr David Selwyn, SFH medical director, said: “It is heartening to learn the majority of patients living with a disability are happy with the care they receive in our hospitals. That is testament to the compassion and hard work of our colleagues, but we know there’s always more we can do to improve.

“We share the charity’s ambition to provide the best possible care to all our patients and while the results of this survey show we are performing above national averages in most areas, we are committed to continuing our work to improve our services for everyone who needs them.”

However, Fazilet Hadi, Disability Rights UK head of policy, said the low satisfaction rates nationally “should give NHS and independent care providers a wake-up call to do better”.

She said: “It is not good enough that one in five people with dementia or a disability are not satisfied with their care.”

King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.
King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.

She said people’s expectations of care are lower than they should be, meaning the true gap between the quality of care that should be provided and what is offered is even larger than the figures indicate.

Meanwhile, the figures show 80.6 per cent of dementia patients across the country were satisfied with the level of care they received. This rose to 85.5 per cent at SFH.

In the survey, SFH scored 100 per cent in its levels of cleanliness, 93.6 per cent in the food and drink served, and 95.4 per cent in the dignity and wellbeing of the patients, as well as 99.8 per cent in condition, appearance, and maintenance.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it is supporting social care with up to £7.5 billion over the next two years and will soon publish a Major Conditions Strategy, covering conditions including dementia, to set out the standards patients should expect.

A DHSC spokesman said healthcare staff will also receive learning disability and autism training.

He said: “We want a society where every person with dementia or a disability, along with their families and carers, receives high-quality, compassionate care. It’s great to see more than 80 per cent of people are happy with their care.”