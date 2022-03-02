The Fitness Box at Mansfield Woodhouse

Staff at The Fitness Box fitness studio have joined with the Yeoman Hill ward Councillor John Coxhead in a challenge to raise cash to buy defribrillators for the town.

The devices help people experiencing cardiac arrest by giving a high energy electric shock to the heart.

So far, thanks to fundraising which has included sponsored fitness activities, raffles, residents’, business and council donations, including money from the Mansfield Mayor’s fund, and the Priory Road Allotments around £2,800 has been raised.

Coun John Coxhead

Just one of the gadgets is estimated to cost around £1,200-£1,500 and will need an electrician to install.

The fundraisers had hoped to buy one defibrillator, but have already beaten their target with enough for two, possibly three, if more cash comes in.

They are now calling on Woodhouse folk to help boost the coffers by taking part in events or giving donations.

The Fitness Box has organised several events including an Iron Man Challenge on March 19. The town’s Yorkshire Building Society is currently holding a tombola.

A defibrillator used to help people who are having a heart attack

Fitness instructor Carol Atherton said: “We have people of all ages at our fitness sessions, from nursery children exercise groups, to classes with people in their 70s up to 85-year-olds at our Golden Zumba class

"As part of a community awareness of healthy living, and after the isolation of the pandemic, with more people coming into the studio, and Mansfield Woodhouse’s central area more busy with cafes, and businesses, it highlighted the need for a definrillator.

One will be situated outside of the Fitness Box on Priory Road, the other on the High Street.

Coun Coxhead said he and the Fitness Box staff members Lloyd Scott and Carol Atherton took on “the challenge to provide the much needed lifesaving equipment for the community.”

He said: “We’ve enought for two, maybe three, which is fantastic, the response has been amazing, people have taken the appeal to heart.”

"They will be placed in the community of Mansfield Woodhouse to save lives. Heart attacks affect all ages, so they will be made easily accessible to residents, businesses and groups in the community.”

Contact Coun John Coxhead via Facebook or 07976 162976 and see The Fitness Box Facebook page for Go Fund Me link details.