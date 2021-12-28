This is where you can get a covid test in Mansfield and Ashfield over New Year
Here are the locations and opening times where you can get a PCR or lateral flow test around Mansfield and Ashfield during the New Year period . . .
Opening times of PCR testing sites - for people who have symptoms of Covid-19
Grove Street in Mansfield – 10am to 2pm on January 1, 8am to 6pm all other days.
Community testing sites for lateral flow testsThese testing sites, for people without symptoms, will reopen on December 29, and will close again between January 1 and 4. Some sites will be open from 9am – 3.30pm between Christmas and New Year, as below:
Kirkby Market Square. Friday, December 31; Sutton Portland Square. Thursday, December 30; Ollerton, Forest Road car park. Thursday, December 30; Mansfield Town Football Club, Quarry Lane. 8am-4pm, Wednesday-Friday.
For information on walk-in vaccination centres, visit the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG website.