Sutton birthday boozer tipped off cops by making three left turns

Officers began following Luke Maxwell's blue VW Golf on Church Street, at 8pm, on November 5, and saw him making "unnecessary evasive actions," which brought him back to the same road, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.

When they asked him if he had been drinking he said: "I had a pint."

A test revealed he had 51 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs. He has one previous conviction for a dissimilar matter.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: "It was his birthday. His friends were already at the pub. He told them he would come over for one pint."

She said Maxwell denied trying to evade the police and said: "He decided to go to the shop, hence why he took three left turns."

She said he has worked since the age of 16 but lost his job as an apprentice kitchen fitter during the lockdown. He has since begun a new job as a self-employed Amazon delivery driver, which he will unfortunately lose because of the inevitable ban.

"He is remorseful for his actions," Ms Pursglove added.

Maxwell, 22, of Cosgrove Avenue, Skegby, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £200 with a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned for 12 months but if he completes a rehabilitation course for drink drivers by July 21 2022, the disqualification will be reduced by 91 days.