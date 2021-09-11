Sharp rise in Covid cases in Mansfield and Ashfield

The number of coronavirus cases in Mansfield increased by 125 in a day according to the latest update of the UK coronavirus daily dashboard.

A total of 13,779 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield yesterday afternoon, up from 13,654 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 12,601 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,884.

There has been a sharp rise in positive Covid tests in Mansfield.

In Ashfield, the number of cases rose by 81, to 15,464, giving an infection rate of 12,050 cases per 100,000 people, while in Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 93, to 12,767, giving an infection rate of 10,369 cases per 100,000 people.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,734 over the period, to 7,168,806.

No new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period across the three districts..

The dashboard shows 292 people had died in Mansfield by Friday, compared with 330 in Ashfield and 215 in Newark & Sherwood.

They are among 10,612 deaths recorded across the East Midlands since the start of the pandemic.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Three-quarters vaccinated

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 72,131 people had received both jabs by Thursday, 75 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, the figure is 83,912 people, 79 per cent of those aged 16 and over, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 84,853 people, also 79 per cent of people aged 16 and over.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.