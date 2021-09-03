Mansfield mayor's 'common sense' call after figures show the district has the highest Covid rates in the country

Mayor Andy Abrahams is calling on residents to continue wearing face coverings, saying that people not wearing thim in Mansfield is noticably higher than in other parts of the county.

He said: “As children and young people return to schools and colleges and with an increase in indoor activities likely once the cooler weather arrives, we must continue to be incredibly careful for everyone’s sake.

“COVID-19 does not discriminate – anyone can get it. Even for those who do not require hospital treatment it can be a very unpleasant illness that can leave long-lasting health issues.

Mayor Andy Abrahams

“Anecdotally, we’re hearing that the number of people wearing face coverings in busy indoor areas such as shops and leisure venues is noticeably lower here than in other areas of Nottinghamshire and indeed the country.

"Although there is no longer a legal requirement to wear them indoors, COVID-19 has not disappeared and the Government says it expects and recommends that people wear them.

“While we can’t make a direct link between our high rates and the fact that fewer people locally appear to be wearing face coverings, we would strongly encourage everyone to wear a face covering in busy and enclosed spaces where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet. This prevents the spread of droplets carrying the virus and helps us to protect each other."

To help reduce the spread, you should also:

Regularly wash your hands take rapid tests regularly if you don’t have symptoms self-isolate and book a PCR test as soon as possible if you do have symptoms, even if symptoms are mild meet with people outdoors wherever possible and if indoors, let fresh air into the room get vaccinated (available to all those aged 16 years +)

Find out where to get vaccinated by visiting https://nottsccg.nhs.uk/covid-19.

The council is continuing to work with partners including Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in local communities.

In areas of the district where vaccine take-up is lower than average, the Community Champions, through Mansfield CVS, are delivering Grab a Jab leaflets to homes encouraging anyone eligible who has not yet had both jabs to get fully vaccinated.

The council's COVID-19 Marshals and Ambassadors are asking businesses to display posters advising people to wear face coverings and encouraging them to get vaccinated. Translated versions of the vaccination poster are available.

The mayor said: “We have a wealth of beautiful parks and open spaces and are encouraging people to meet up outdoors wherever possible. You’ll see posters, including information in various languages at our key parks and play areas.

“The vaccination bus is visiting key businesses and locations around the district, including higher education venues to help younger people to be vaccinated quickly."

If you would like to support your workforce to grab a jab then contact the council about hosting the NHS vaccination bus. Email [email protected]