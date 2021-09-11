Mobile Covid testing unit heading for Warsop in bid to curb spread of virus

The mobile Covid-19 testing unit, for people who do not have symptoms, will be in High Street car park, off Robert Bye Way, tomorrow, Sunday, and also on September 14, 19, 21 and 26, from 10am-4.30pm.

A Mansfield Council spokeswoman said: "It is hoped the MTU, which offers assisted testing, will encourage more people to do regular testing to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

A mobile Covid-19 testing unit will be located in Warsop on various dates throughout September.

“People can also collect test kits to do at home.

“Everyone is encouraged to have twice weekly testing, even after being vaccinated.”

The MTU is in addition to the asymptomatic testing site at Mansfield Town’s One Call Stadium, Quarry Lane, which is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 9am-5pm.

Anyone with Covid symptoms should self-isolate and book a test via gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test, or call 119.