One more Covid death in Mansfield and Ashfield over latest recording period

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show 501 people had died in Mansfield by Thursday, June 15, up from 500 the week before.

The death tolls across Ashfield, Bolsover, and Newark & Sherwood districts were also unchanged, at 602, 347 and 422 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are among 17,806 Covid-related deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 192,888 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Radar

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before Thursday, June 29, mentions Covid-19 as a cause.

A total of 192,888 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 18 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, June 25, figures show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trust runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated by the trust with Covid-19 by 8am on June 25 was down from 21 on the previous week.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, down from three on the same day the previous week.

The trust runs sites across the county and further afield, including the Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England, there were 1,375 people in hospital with Covid as of June 25. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased 26 per cent in the past two weeks.