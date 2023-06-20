Builders 'break the ground' as construction gets underway at mental health unit in Sutton

The redevelopment of Millbrook Mental Health Unit is part of the Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust’s programme to eradicate dormitories and improve the quality of inpatient mental health care.

Once completed, Millbrook will be the hub for its inpatient mental health services for older people, in the north of the county, bringing together the MHSOP ward formerly based at Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital with the two current MHSOP wards at Millbrook onto one site.

It will include the refurbishment of some of the current building and a new build to extend the current facilities.

A breaking the ground ceremony was held at the Millbrook Mental Health Unit, which is based on the King’s Mill Hospital site in Sutton but is provided by Nottinghamshire Healthcare. Photo: Nottinghamshire Healthcare.

On completion, the unit will provide three wards for over 65s all with single ensuite bedrooms. Tthere will be an 18-bed dementia ward, an 18-bed mental health ward and a 10-bed ward for flexible use.

Each ward will have a low stimulus area and a therapeutic outdoor space, there will continue to be a dedicated ECT suite, a new dedicated therapy space, as well as off-ward assessment, therapy and tribunal space and doctors’ residence.

In addition, colleagues will have access to a Health and Wellbeing hub, and visitors will have 24-hour access to refreshments.

There will also be upgraded CCTV across the site, a new nurse call system and new key tracker system.

Paul Devlin, trust chairman, and Ifti Majid, trust chief executive, were joined by trust colleagues and staff from Tilbury Douglas, the construction company carrying out the work, at the special event.

Mr Devlin said: “We were absolutely delighted to mark and celebrate the important redevelopment of Millbrook Mental Health Unit.

“This is a huge step in eradicating dormitory accommodation and improving the quality of inpatient mental health care.

“The redevelopment will result in a fantastic facility with modern single ensuite accommodation and access to increased outdoor space and therapeutic areas. This will ensure our patients receive their care in the best environment to meet their needs whilst maintaining their safety, privacy and dignity.

“We very much look forward to seeing the end result.”