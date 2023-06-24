No Covid deaths in Mansfield and Ashfield over latest recording period
The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show 500 people had died in Mansfield by June 8, unchanged from the week before.
The death tolls across Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood districts were also unchanged, at 602 and 422 respectively.
However, one more death was recorded in Bolsover district over the latest period, taking the number to 347.
They are among 17,784 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before June 22, mentions Covid-19 as a cause.
A total of 192,716 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 8.
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 21 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of June 18, figures show.
The trust runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated by the trust with Covid-19 by 8am on June 18 was down from 26 on the previous week.
Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, the same as the previous week.
The trust runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill.
Across England, there were 1,866 people in hospital with Covid as of June 18. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 24 per cent in the past two weeks.
The figures also show three new patients with Covid were admitted to SFH in the week to Friday, June 16, but none to Nottinghamshire Healthcare sites.