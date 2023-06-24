News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

No Covid deaths in Mansfield and Ashfield over latest recording period

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Mansfield and Ashfield.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 24th Jun 2023, 18:25 BST- 1 min read

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show 500 people had died in Mansfield by June 8, unchanged from the week before.

The death tolls across Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood districts were also unchanged, at 602 and 422 respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, one more death was recorded in Bolsover district over the latest period, taking the number to 347.

A total of 192,716 Covid-related deaths had been recorded throughout England by June 8, 2023. Picture: Viacheslav Lopatin/Getty Images/iStockphotoA total of 192,716 Covid-related deaths had been recorded throughout England by June 8, 2023. Picture: Viacheslav Lopatin/Getty Images/iStockphoto
A total of 192,716 Covid-related deaths had been recorded throughout England by June 8, 2023. Picture: Viacheslav Lopatin/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Most Popular

They are among 17,784 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before June 22, mentions Covid-19 as a cause.

A total of 192,716 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 8.

Read More
Looking back at 24 pictures of Mansfield students enjoying prom over a decade ag...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 21 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of June 18, figures show.

The trust runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated by the trust with Covid-19 by 8am on June 18 was down from 26 on the previous week.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for three patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, the same as the previous week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The trust runs sites across the county and further afield, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill.

Across England, there were 1,866 people in hospital with Covid as of June 18. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 24 per cent in the past two weeks.

The figures also show three new patients with Covid were admitted to SFH in the week to Friday, June 16, but none to Nottinghamshire Healthcare sites.