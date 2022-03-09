More than 160 new coronavirus cases across Mansfield and Ashfield in single day

A total of 33,378 cases had been confirmed in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday, March 9, up 81 from 33,297 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Mansfield, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,524 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 28,953.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 87 in the last 24 hours to a total of 37,714, giving an infection rate of 29,387 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 83 to 34,159, an infection rate of 27,743, while postive tests in Bolsover district rose by 52 to 23,328 and an infection rate of 28,692.

If one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 66,870 over the period, to 19,373,884.

No new Covid-related deaths were recorded across the four districts in the latest 24-hour period.

The death tolls in Ashfield, Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood and Bolsover remain unchanged at 410, 369, 272 and 250 respectively.

They are among 12,923 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Vaccines

The figures also show 60,671 people in Mansfield have received a booster or third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Tuesday, March 8, 60 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 79,224 people, or 78 per cent, had received two jabs by that date.

In Ashfield, 71,955 people, 64 per cent, have received a booster, while a total of 92,180 people, or 82 per cent, had received two jabs by that date.

In Newark & Sherwood, it is 75,184 people, or 66 per centm have received a booster, while in Bolsover, 48,672 people, 67 per cent of those aged 12 and over, have received a third Covid jab.

Across England, 66 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.