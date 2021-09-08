High rate of Covid infection in Mansfield as 55 new cases recorded

Doctors treat a coronavirus patient in intensive care.

The latest figures say Mansfield has 526 cases per 100,000 people in the latest seven-day period, compared with a national average of 317.

In Ashfield, the figure was 450, while in Newark & Sherwood it was 331. The highest rate was in Corby, Northamptonshire, at 557.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mansfield increased by 54 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 13,561 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated today, Wednesday, up from 13,507 yesterday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 12,401 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,792.

The number of cases in Ashfield increased by 70 in the last 24 hours to 15,313, giving a rate of infection of 11,932 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,792.

Cases in Newark & Sherwood increased by 63 to 12,608, giving an infection rate of 10,240.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 38,486 over the period, to 7,094,592.

Three-quarters jabbed

One new coronavirus death was recorded in both Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood in the last 24 hours, but none in Mansfield.

The dashboard shows 291 people have died in Mansfield within 28 days of a positive Covid test since the start of the pandemic, compared with 330 in Ashfield and 215 in Newark & Sherwood.

They are among 10,578 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 72,001 people had received both jabs by yesterday – 75 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, it is 83.824 people, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 84,539 people, both 79 per cent of the people on the database.