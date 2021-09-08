Notts community Covid testing programme hits 100,000 tests

Nottinghamshire Council said the county-wide community testing programme – testing people without coronavirus symptoms to ensure they are not carrying the virus and potentially transmitting it to others – reached the landmark this week.

Out of the tests, nearly 500 positive cases of Covid-19 identified.

Jonathan Gribbin, Nottinghamshire director of public health, said: “Mansfield and other areas across the county are currently seeing high rates of transmission, in a range of settings, and affecting people of all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lateral flow tests are free, quick and easy to do and can be completed twice a week.

“Asymptomatic testing plays a vital role in detecting these cases and breaking the chain of transmission.

“I’m delighted we’ve reached the 100,000 mark with so many people in Nottinghamshire taking regular tests to protect their communities and loved ones.

“Lateral flow tests are free, quick and easy to do and can be completed twice a week.

Thank you to everyone who has already used these tests. With rates in Nottinghamshire remaining at a high level, I encourage everyone to make twice weekly testing a part of their routine, even if they have already been vaccinated.”

‘Vital tool’

The council said about one in three people with Covid-19 do not have any symptoms, but can still pass it on.

A council spokesman said: “This is why rapid testing is such a vital tool in helping to identify cases of coronavirus we would otherwise not find.

“Even those people who have been vaccinated can still pass on the virus – it is vital to still take regular tests.”

The programme has also given out nearly 60,000 home testing kits.

Andy Macey, Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service group manager, said: “The fact the testing programme has gone on to test their 100,000th person is fantastic and a great achievement.

“On behalf of everyone from the service, we want to congratulate and thank everyone on this programme for their hard work throughout the tough months and for stepping up to this challenge. It has been fantastic to witness great teamwork and partnership working.”

Sites where people can take a test or pick up a box of home testing kits include Mansfield Town FC on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton on Wednesdays, and Forest Road car park, Ollerton, on Mondays and Thursdays.