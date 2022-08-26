Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students at the Burns Lane school secured its best ever results making almost half a grade of additional progress in all of their subjects.

Ajay Smith, a 16-year-old student who is looking forward to starting his A-Levels at Meden College, said: “I am really surprised.

“We have been through such difficult times with the pandemic and yet we all showed up, demonstrated aspiration and dedication and now we have great results to show for it. I am so proud too.”

Caitlyn Rose, Ell Ward, Matthew Gascoyne, Paige Collins and Luke Murphy are pleased with their results.

Ethan White, who will also be studying for his A-Levels at Meden College, said: “I have done quite well and I am proud of myself.

“I have a few 7s and an 8. I was hoping for this.

“I will be studying computer science, physics and maths.”

Caitlyn Rose, who was celebrating her results with friends, said: “I am just so happy with these grades.

Meden School students are thrilled with their GCSE results.

“Seeing these results is such a great feeling.”

Jim Smith, headteacher, said: “The noise on results day always stands out.

“Students have worked so hard and these exam results are above what we had in 2019 – which at the time, were our best results.

Ajay Smith celebrated his results with friends.

“This year’s results are now our best ever results.

“Huge congratulations to all our students receiving their results today. Their hard work and dedication to their studies has been exemplary.

“This year group has been very focused on what they want to do and these results show that. I am so happy for them.

“I am not shocked by these results as students have worked hard – it is well-deserved.

Year 11 students, Jacob Playford, Ethan White, Ashley Lee-Stevens and Matthew Gascoigne have received their GCSE results.

“Students have exceeded their own expectations.

“It is also not just about the highest grades and those who have straight 9s, but it is equally important to celebrate success on all levels.

“Students should be very proud of themselves.