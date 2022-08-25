A Warsop salon promoting self-acceptance wins 'beauty team of the year'
Salon staff in Warsop are all smiles after being crowned ‘beauty team of the year’ having been nominated by clients for their service.
The 10-strong team at La Bella Boutique, on Sherwood Street, has been honoured at English Nails, Brows and Lashes awards.
Tiffany Davies, aged 38, salon owner, said: “Starting the salon was a dream and I just ran with it.
“To be celebrating this achievement with my team – who are more like family – four years since we opened, is just everything.
“I got into the industry because I wanted a job that fitted around my children and I fell in love with the job.
“If you would have told me I would have been running a salon 10 years ago, I would not have believed it.”
She said honesty was key to the salon’s successful customer service.
Tiffany said: “We are diverse and inclusive, aim to be honest with our clients and provide a personally-tailored approach to treatments.
“We want what is best for them.
“Our ethos is about self-acceptance and ensuring that our clients feel comfortable in their own skin.”
Yvonne Davies, 60, Tiffany’s mother, has been a part of the team since day one.
She said: “I am proud of all of them, but especially Tiffany. She is a single mother-of-two and runs a salon. She has made her dream a reality.”
Team member Ste Callan said: “The team has supported me with my health condition, as I have epilepsy, but I feel safe here and that has not been the case in my past.
“I actually want to come to work in the morning. It does not feel like work at all.”
Lauren Collingwood, who has worked at the salon for more than a year, said: “I love working here and feel very supported by the team.
“They are my family. Lots of people have encouraged me to set up on my own, but I do not want to as I am very happy here.”