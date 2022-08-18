Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Achievements include 100 per cent pass rate, 63 per cent of students leaving with A-level grades A*-B and all of their university applicants have been accepted to either their first or second choice of university and will go off to places such as Oxford, Warwick, Loughborough, Nottingham, Manchester, Swansea, Bradford, Hull and Liverpool.

Jim Smith, headteacher, said: “We could easily identify and name individuals whose personal achievements have been outstanding but what makes this bunch of young adults so special is their collaborative achievements. They have faced everything together.

“They have always supported one another through melt downs, through trauma, through personal loss and through Covid. They’ve shared resources, revision techniques, shared knowledge, setting up working groups to bounce ideas off one another and to help each other improve.

Students at Meden College have collected their A-level results

“Everything they have done they have done together and today they got to celebrate together. There is no finer example of what it means to Work Hard and Be Kind.

“I am so proud of everything these young adults have achieved. They have worked so hard throughout these last two years of A-levels and despite the challenges they faced, have been so determined to get the A-level results they truly deserved. It is now time for them to move on to the next chapter in their lives and I wish them all the very best.”

Meden College is part of the Nova Education Trust.

Ashfaq Rahman, CEO of Nova Education Trust, said: “Today’s results reflect an extraordinary effort from the students and the staff that have supported them.

“Despite two years of disrupted learning, our young people have shown immense resilience and tenacity and our staff have been outstanding in how they have navigated students and parents through the first set of formal examinations since 2019.

“I would like to offer my sincerest thanks to all staff, parents and governors for their work and support, and congratulations to all our students — my very best wishes to them for the future.”